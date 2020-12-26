Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 292,422 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.91, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $19.98, putting it -124.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.61. The company has a valuation of $434.61 Million, with an average of 955.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.61.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a 1.83% upside on the day, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.08- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.09%, and -1.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.17%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 3.87 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.57, implying an increase of 85.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WVE is trading 203.03% off suggested target high and -21.44% from its likely low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are -19.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.87% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63% this quarter before jumping 62.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 28.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $9.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.4 Million and $4.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 306.2% before jumping 139.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -12.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 12.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.05% of the shares at 88.53% float percentage. In total, 154 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.78 Million shares (or 15.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 3.3 Million shares, or about 6.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $28.03 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 2,693,102 shares. This is just over 5.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 584.59 Thousand, or 1.2% of the shares, all valued at about $4.96 Million.

