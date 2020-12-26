Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares stood at 324,114 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.3, to imply a decline of -1.22% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The WPG share’s 52-week high remains $34.29, putting it -369.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.41. The company has a valuation of $152.03 Million, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 638.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.07.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside on the day, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.55- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 14.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.91%, and -36.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -77.72%. Short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw shorts transact 2.61 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.5, implying an increase of 84.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPG is trading 146.58% off suggested target high and 23.29% from its likely low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $129.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $170.02 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -112.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.23% of the shares at 60.92% float percentage. In total, 215 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.21 Million shares (or 1.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.21 Million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.89 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 933,506 shares. This is just over 0.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 545.12 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $3.18 Million.

