VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)’s traded shares stood at 179,744 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.33, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The VNRX share’s 52-week high remains $5.2, putting it -20.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $208.7 Million, with an average of 330Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 165.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside on the day, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.49- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 3.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.25%, and 28.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.65%. Short interest in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.13, implying an increase of 64.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNRX is trading 84.76% off suggested target high and 38.57% from its likely low.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 28.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)’s Major holders

VolitionRx Limited insiders hold 37.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.39% of the shares at 22.86% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.37 Million shares (or 4.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.78 Million shares, or about 3.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.7 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 531,779 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 328.84 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $1.06 Million.

