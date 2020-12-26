VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s traded shares stood at 345,379 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $142.9, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The VMW share’s 52-week high remains $163.17, putting it -14.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86. The company has a valuation of $59.99 Billion, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for VMware, Inc. (VMW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VMW a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.05.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside on the day, VMware, Inc. (VMW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $149.3 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and -5.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.86%. Short interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw shorts transact 9.23 Million shares and set a 7.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $174.13, implying an increase of 21.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $147 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VMW is trading 39.96% off suggested target high and 2.87% from its likely low.

VMware, Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $3.23 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.07 Billion and $2.64 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.2% before jumping 11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -39.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.8% annually.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

VMware, Inc. insiders hold 28.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.6% of the shares at 97.07% float percentage. In total, 883 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.99 Million shares (or 6.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 6.2 Million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $890.43 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VMware, Inc. (VMW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 3,812,400 shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $547.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 Million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $319.33 Million.

