Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares stood at 134,548 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply a decline of -5.45% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The VIST share’s 52-week high remains $8.34, putting it -220.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $219.52 Million, with an average of 113.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 183.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside on the day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.91- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.72%, and -1.52% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -66.88%. Short interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw shorts transact 89.1 Million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.12, implying an increase of 135.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.67 and $6.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIST is trading 157.69% off suggested target high and 118.08% from its likely low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are -15.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.8% against -26.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.3% this quarter before jumping 104% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -33.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $77.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20% before jumping 19.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -151.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 14.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.86% of the shares at 25.51% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.42 Million shares (or 5.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Basin Capital LP with 3.59 Million shares, or about 4.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.08 Million.

We also have Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds roughly 908,700 shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 477.8 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $950.82 Thousand.

