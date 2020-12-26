Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s traded shares stood at 359,657 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $287.58, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $2.4 in intraday trading. The VEEV share’s 52-week high remains $313.99, putting it -9.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $118.11. The company has a valuation of $43.56 Billion, with an average of 1.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 956.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VEEV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside on the day, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $292.8 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.75%, and 8.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 104.45%. Short interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw shorts transact 2.12 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $308.43, implying an increase of 7.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $225 and $335 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEEV is trading 16.49% off suggested target high and -21.76% from its likely low.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veeva Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares are +22.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.22% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.9% this quarter before jumping 10.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 31.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $379.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $399.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311.51 Million and $319.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.8% before jumping 24.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 21.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.83% annually.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s Major holders

Veeva Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.15% of the shares at 89.64% float percentage. In total, 1049 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.61 Million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.11 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.37 Million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.48 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,789,052 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 Million, or 2.3% of the shares, all valued at about $882.29 Million.

