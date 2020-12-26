Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s traded shares stood at 167,734 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $170.09, to imply a decline of -0.11% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The VRNS share’s 52-week high remains $179.99, putting it -5.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.95. The company has a valuation of $5.4 Billion, with an average of 593.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VRNS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside on the day, Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $180 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.91%, and 45.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.88%. Short interest in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) saw shorts transact 2.2 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.18, implying a decline of -11.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $116 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRNS is trading 11.71% off suggested target high and -31.8% from its likely low.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Varonis Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares are +94.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.83% against 6.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.3% this quarter before jumping 42.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $84.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72.56 Million and $54.18 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.3% before jumping 20.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -164.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.8% annually.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Varonis Systems, Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.76% of the shares at 105.64% float percentage. In total, 327 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.78 Million shares (or 8.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.43 Million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $280.12 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 839,379 shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 760.14 Thousand, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $87.74 Million.

