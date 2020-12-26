Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares stood at 160,629 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.97, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The TSE share’s 52-week high remains $51.31, putting it -0.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.16. The company has a valuation of $1.95 Billion, with an average of 603.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Trinseo S.A. (TSE), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TSE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.33.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside on the day, Trinseo S.A. (TSE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.31 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.54%, and 24.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.98%. Short interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw shorts transact 2.27 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.43, implying a decline of -10.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSE is trading 17.72% off suggested target high and -27.41% from its likely low.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trinseo S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trinseo S.A. (TSE) shares are +138.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.38% against -18.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 280% this quarter before jumping 369.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -20% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $858.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $859.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $888.8 Million and $853.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.4% before jumping 0.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -66.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.95% annually.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo S.A. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trinseo S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Trinseo S.A. insiders hold 2.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.5% of the shares at 101.94% float percentage. In total, 254 institutions holds shares in the company, led by M&G Investment Management Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 18.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $199.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.24 Million shares, or about 15.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $160Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trinseo S.A. (TSE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,422,501 shares. This is just over 5.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 868.49 Thousand, or 2.1% of the shares, all valued at about $32.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored