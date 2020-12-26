Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ)’s traded shares stood at 144,496 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TMQ share’s 52-week high remains $2.74, putting it -40.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $279.06 Million, with an average of 252.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 274.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside on the day, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.99 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.56%, and 14.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25%. Short interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) saw shorts transact 54.19 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.94, implying an increase of 50.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $3.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMQ is trading 76.41% off suggested target high and 28.21% from its likely low.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 63.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ)’s Major holders

Trilogy Metals Inc. insiders hold 15.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.12% of the shares at 77.46% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.33 Million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 12.99 Million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $23.25 Million.

We also have John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund holds roughly 899,325 shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 345.22 Thousand, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about $724.96 Thousand.

