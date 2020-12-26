Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s traded shares stood at 204,356 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.5, to imply an increase of 3.73% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TLSA share’s 52-week high remains $12.17, putting it -386.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.6162. The company has a valuation of $260.14 Million, with an average of 819.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 366.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TLSA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

After registering a 3.73% upside on the day, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.74- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 8.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.37%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.48%. Short interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw shorts transact 451.42 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.18, implying an increase of 147.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.35 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLSA is trading 220% off suggested target high and 74% from its likely low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.62% of the shares at 18.62% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 350.01 Thousand shares (or 69.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 224.65 Thousand shares, or about 44.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $748.08 Thousand.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 154,440 shares. This is just over 30.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $384.56 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.21 Thousand, or 7.37% of the shares, all valued at about $92.66 Thousand.

