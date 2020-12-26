Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s traded shares stood at 419,841 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.15, to imply an increase of 2.46% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The INN share’s 52-week high remains $12.42, putting it -35.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $967.24 Million, with an average of 797.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 892.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

After registering a 2.46% upside on the day, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.65- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and -2.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -25.85%. Short interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw shorts transact 1.71 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.92, implying an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INN is trading 20.22% off suggested target high and -1.64% from its likely low.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $53.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $133.78 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 71.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.06% of the shares at 96.44% float percentage. In total, 325 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.64 Million shares (or 18.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.72 Million shares, or about 12.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $71.07 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,717,645 shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.7 Million, or 4.45% of the shares, all valued at about $24.37 Million.

