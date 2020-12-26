ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares stood at 686,150 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The VRAY share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -25.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.106. The company has a valuation of $614.79 Million, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VRAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside on the day, ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.22- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and 7.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.9%. Short interest in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw shorts transact 14.23 Million shares and set a 13.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 8.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRAY is trading 44.93% off suggested target high and -51.69% from its likely low.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ViewRay, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) shares are +112.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.14% against 13.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.9% this quarter before jumping 5.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -43.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $10.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.47 Million and $12.55 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34.7% before jumping 6.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -20.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

ViewRay, Inc. insiders hold 23.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.01% of the shares at 111.28% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fosun International Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.82 Million shares (or 16.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 17.83 Million shares, or about 12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $62.39 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 8,000,000 shares. This is just over 5.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.76 Million, or 3.88% of the shares, all valued at about $20.15 Million.

