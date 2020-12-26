Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares stood at 501,110 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.74, to imply an increase of 3.49% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ORTX share’s 52-week high remains $15.93, putting it -236.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $463.33 Million, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 739.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

After registering a 3.49% upside on the day, Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.48- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 13.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and 4.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.53%. Short interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw shorts transact 2.91 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.38, implying an increase of 203.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORTX is trading 321.94% off suggested target high and 89.87% from its likely low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orchard Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are -17.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.57% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.3% this quarter before jumping 23.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.01% of the shares at 68.17% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.32 Million shares (or 12.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.24 Million shares, or about 12.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $50.33 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 Million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about $6.63 Million.

