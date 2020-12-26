Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)’s traded shares stood at 208,462 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.24, to imply a decline of -0.96% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NSCO share’s 52-week high remains $7.97, putting it -10.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $355.9 Million, with an average of 390.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 559.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NSCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside on the day, Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.50- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.3%, and 55.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.16%. Short interest in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) saw shorts transact 462.68 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.25, implying an increase of 13.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NSCO is trading 17.4% off suggested target high and 10.5% from its likely low.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nesco Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) shares are +55.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.17% against -11.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -400% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $74.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -288.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)’s Major holders

Nesco Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 18.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.94% of the shares at 93% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 25.74 Million shares (or 52.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Advisory Inc. with 3.37 Million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $14Million.

We also have Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 1,031,340 shares. This is just over 2.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 441.11 Thousand, or 0.9% of the shares, all valued at about $2.02 Million.

