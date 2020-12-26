DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s traded shares stood at 310,436 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.64, to imply an increase of 5.93% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The DMAC share’s 52-week high remains $9.9, putting it -2.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $180.65 Million, with an average of 349.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 162.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DMAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

After registering a 5.93% upside on the day, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.90- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.89%, and 84.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.76%. Short interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw shorts transact 23.02 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 53.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMAC is trading 65.98% off suggested target high and 45.23% from its likely low.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.31% of the shares at 44.9% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 800Thousand shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 196,305 shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $832.33 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 142.79 Thousand, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about $605.41 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored