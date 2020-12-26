Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares stood at 140,466 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply a decline of -0.81% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SECO share’s 52-week high remains $7.3, putting it -197.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $173.1 Million, with an average of 105.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 102.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SECO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside on the day, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.69- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 8.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.77%, and -19.67% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -58.4%. Short interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw shorts transact 265.7 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $273.77 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.82 Million and $233.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.3% before jumping 17.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Secoo Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.26% of the shares at 22.26% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 3.68 Million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.83 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 201,000 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $528.63 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.19 Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $168.81 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored