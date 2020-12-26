Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s traded shares stood at 121,464 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.47, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The SCHL share’s 52-week high remains $39.52, putting it -61.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.8. The company has a valuation of $839.35 Million, with an average of 428.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 228.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside on the day, Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.36 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.07%, and -3.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -36.36%. Short interest in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw shorts transact 427.39 Million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying an increase of 6.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHL is trading 6.25% off suggested target high and 6.25% from its likely low.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scholastic Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) shares are -14.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -850% against 19.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before jumping 192.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -390.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.1% annually.

SCHL Dividends

Scholastic Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 17 and March 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scholastic Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 2.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.66%.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s Major holders

Scholastic Corporation insiders hold 18.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.54% of the shares at 100.26% float percentage. In total, 234 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.48 Million shares (or 13.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.18 Million shares, or about 12.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $87.8 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,124,059 shares. This is just over 6.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 5.83% of the shares, all valued at about $45.11 Million.

