Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s traded shares stood at 203,900 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.04, to imply an increase of 0.5% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RUBY share’s 52-week high remains $13.7, putting it -70.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $650.63 Million, with an average of 7.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RUBY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

After registering a 0.5% upside on the day, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.45- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.54%, and 25.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.37%. Short interest in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw shorts transact 8.96 Million shares and set a 8.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.57, implying an increase of 19.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUBY is trading 248.26% off suggested target high and -62.69% from its likely low.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -85.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 7.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.95% of the shares at 103.19% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 38.3 Million shares (or 47.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.23 Million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $51.24 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4,423,656 shares. This is just over 5.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 Million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about $7.68 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored