OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares stood at 125,208 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.95, to imply a decline of -1.64% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The OCFT share’s 52-week high remains $28.8, putting it -37.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.02. The company has a valuation of $8.17 Billion, with an average of 531Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 361.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside on the day, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.19 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 9.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.99%, and 3.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.87%. Short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.89, implying an increase of 23.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCFT is trading 33.65% off suggested target high and 14.56% from its likely low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) shares are +15.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.67% against 13.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 90% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 52.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $164.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.43 Million and $580.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.5% before falling -74.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -38.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.19% annually.

