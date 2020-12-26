One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s traded shares stood at 605,763 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply an increase of 16.4% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The OSS share’s 52-week high remains $3.891, putting it -5.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $61.33 Million, with an average of 156.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 119.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

After registering a 16.4% upside on the day, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.90- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 5.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.42%, and 45.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.67%. Short interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw shorts transact 68.11 Million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 17.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSS is trading 49.05% off suggested target high and -5.15% from its likely low.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing One Stop Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) shares are +84.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.29% against 6.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -42.9% this quarter before jumping 42.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.43 Million and $13.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -28.5% before falling -15.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders

One Stop Systems, Inc. insiders hold 30.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.53% of the shares at 42.31% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 974.26 Thousand shares (or 5.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with 795.91 Thousand shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.67 Million.

We also have RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds roughly 197,682 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $533.74 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 190.27 Thousand, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $399.56 Thousand.

