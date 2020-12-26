SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares stood at 183,909 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply a decline of 0.42% or $0 in intraday trading. The SEAC share’s 52-week high remains $4.98, putting it -465.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $33.05 Million, with an average of 431.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 320.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside on the day, SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.919 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.61%, and -3.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79%. Short interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw shorts transact 364.33 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 127.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEAC is trading 127.27% off suggested target high and 127.27% from its likely low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SeaChange International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) shares are -38.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -590% against 10.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -176.9% this quarter before jumping 35.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -68% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.31 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -76%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 77.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

SeaChange International, Inc. insiders hold 25.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.88% of the shares at 37.51% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.72 Million shares, or about 4.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.5 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio holds roughly 500,961 shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $375.72 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 474.72 Thousand, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about $356.04 Thousand.

