Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s traded shares stood at 150,794 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 8.7% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The OSG share’s 52-week high remains $2.81, putting it -24.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $194.26 Million, with an average of 397.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 121.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s Major holders

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. insiders hold 19.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.04% of the shares at 63.5% float percentage. In total, 106 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.91 Million shares (or 10.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 6.3 Million shares, or about 7.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,953,501 shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $2.98 Million.

