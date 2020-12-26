Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s traded shares stood at 357,761 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.41, to imply a decline of -0.11% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The INSM share’s 52-week high remains $42.71, putting it -20.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.09. The company has a valuation of $3.61 Billion, with an average of 1.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 847.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Insmed Incorporated (INSM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside on the day, Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.44 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 7.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.69%, and -10.92% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 48.28%. Short interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw shorts transact 10.38 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.44, implying an increase of 42.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INSM is trading 69.44% off suggested target high and 7.31% from its likely low.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Insmed Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares are +36.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.62% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -15.3% this quarter before jumping 8.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $43.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.71 Million and $36.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.2% before jumping 24.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 28.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Insmed Incorporated insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.72% of the shares at 108.84% float percentage. In total, 280 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.22 Million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $489.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.5 Million shares, or about 9.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $305.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,884,297 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.37 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $76.16 Million.

