Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares stood at 144,640 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.65, to imply a decline of -2.09% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The FIXX share’s 52-week high remains $22.5, putting it -77.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.7. The company has a valuation of $572.6 Million, with an average of 2.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 623.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FIXX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

After registering a -2.09% downside on the day, Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.57 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 6.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.75%, and 31.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.89%. Short interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw shorts transact 2.84 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29, implying an increase of 129.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIXX is trading 192.49% off suggested target high and 18.58% from its likely low.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Homology Medicines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares are -18.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.22% against -4.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.6% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 77.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $770Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $563Million and $570Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 91.8% before jumping 35.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -26.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.4% annually.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines, Inc. insiders hold 16.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.38% of the shares at 108.18% float percentage. In total, 169 institutions holds shares in the company, led by 5AM Venture Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.54 Million shares (or 12.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 3.22 Million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $34.46 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,151,995 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 788.04 Thousand, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $8.43 Million.

