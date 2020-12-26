Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s traded shares stood at 135,108 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.98, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The EKSO share’s 52-week high remains $10.74, putting it -53.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $58.05 Million, with an average of 219.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EKSO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside on the day, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.08- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 13.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.03%, and 20.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.01%. Short interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw shorts transact 175.46 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 57.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EKSO is trading 57.59% off suggested target high and 57.59% from its likely low.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) shares are -20.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.57% against 13.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -33.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.72 Million and $1.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -30.6% before jumping 112.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Major holders

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 10.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19% of the shares at 21.24% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Puissance Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 774.4 Thousand shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 153.62 Thousand shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $729.7 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 81,157 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $385.5 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44Thousand, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $208.99 Thousand.

