Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares stood at 303,576 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.77, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The DCT share’s 52-week high remains $48, putting it -9.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.1. The company has a valuation of $5.73 Billion, with an average of 531.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DCT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.4, implying an increase of 15.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCT is trading 25.66% off suggested target high and 5.09% from its likely low.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -66.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 51.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.11% of the shares at 60.48% float percentage. In total, 136 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.45 Million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $520.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 5.24 Million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $238.12 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 8,694,221 shares. This is just over 6.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $394.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.89 Million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about $85.68 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored