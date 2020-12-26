Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s traded shares stood at 565,810 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.94, to imply an increase of 3.16% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AXU share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -19.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $401.32 Million, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

After registering a 3.16% upside on the day, Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.00- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.73%, and 23.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.72%. Short interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) saw shorts transact 6.06 Million shares and set a 5.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.81, implying a decline of -4.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.15 and $3.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXU is trading 22.79% off suggested target high and -26.87% from its likely low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 3.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders hold 3.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.3% of the shares at 25.24% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.29 Million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 6.81 Million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.97 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7,060,253 shares. This is just over 5.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 Million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $6.06 Million.

