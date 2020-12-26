Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares stood at 156,140 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply a decline of -0.4% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AEHR share’s 52-week high remains $2.78, putting it -12.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $57.58 Million, with an average of 158.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEHR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

After registering a -0.4% downside on the day, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.55- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.76%, and 46.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.5%. Short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw shorts transact 38.79 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 21.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHR is trading 21.46% off suggested target high and 21.46% from its likely low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aehr Test Systems share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are +26.02% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -350% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 47.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders hold 14.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.05% of the shares at 28.03% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.9 Million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.29 Million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.8 Million.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 869,700 shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 677.21 Thousand, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about $941.32 Thousand.

