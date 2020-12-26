Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s traded shares stood at 231,745 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.93, to imply an increase of 5.15% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The NOVS share’s 52-week high remains $18.73, putting it -17.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $201.51 Million, with an average of 217.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS) trade information

After registering a 5.15% upside on the day, Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.91 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 11.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.45%, and 32.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.14%. Short interest in Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS) saw shorts transact 88.65 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s Major holders

Novus Capital Corporation insiders hold 10.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.63% of the shares at 75.2% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1000Thousand shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 802.34 Thousand shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.43 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 156,900 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.68 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $196.03 Thousand.

