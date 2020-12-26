Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares stood at 464,094 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply a decline of -5.34% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The NR share’s 52-week high remains $6.4, putting it -228.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $177.07 Million, with an average of 859.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

After registering a -5.34% downside on the day, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.18 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.8%, and 11.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.9%. Short interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw shorts transact 1.56 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.83, implying an increase of 45.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NR is trading 53.85% off suggested target high and 28.21% from its likely low.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $119.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.47 Million and $164.55 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -37.1% before falling -24.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -143.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Newpark Resources, Inc. insiders hold 3.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.17% of the shares at 84.81% float percentage. In total, 183 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.95 Million shares (or 15.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 8.19 Million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.6 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,670,520 shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $3.27 Million.

