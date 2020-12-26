Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s traded shares stood at 161,684 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.48, to imply a decline of -7.07% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The NTZ share’s 52-week high remains $14.5, putting it -26.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $125.91 Million, with an average of 35.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) trade information

After registering a -7.07% downside on the day, Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.00 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 18.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.91%, and 41.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 575.12%. Short interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw shorts transact 11.44 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -200.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s Major holders

Natuzzi S.p.A. insiders hold 56.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.52% of the shares at 31.06% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 556.98 Thousand shares (or 5.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $946.87 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 132.79 Thousand shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $225.74 Thousand.

