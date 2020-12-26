MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s traded shares stood at 104,726 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.37, to imply a decline of -2.7% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The MTBC share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -43.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $123.56 Million, with an average of 132.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MTBC, Inc. (MTBC), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTBC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) trade information

After registering a -2.7% downside on the day, MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.24 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 8.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.16%, and -10.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 130.79%. Short interest in MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw shorts transact 314.45 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.86, implying an increase of 69.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTBC is trading 113.45% off suggested target high and 44.08% from its likely low.

MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MTBC, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) shares are +7.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 208.33% against 3.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -141.7% this quarter before jumping 26.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 64.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $32.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.76 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 108.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -1.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s Major holders

MTBC, Inc. insiders hold 42.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.18% of the shares at 40.63% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by P.A.W. Capital Partners. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 600Thousand shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 423.21 Thousand shares, or about 3.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.75 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 319,690 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 166Thousand, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about $1.47 Million.

