MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s traded shares stood at 114,510 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply a decline of -0.5% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MOSY share’s 52-week high remains $4.65, putting it -134.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $7.04 Million, with an average of 161.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MoSys, Inc. (MOSY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOSY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

After registering a -0.5% downside on the day, MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.08 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.94%, and 29.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.18%. Short interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw shorts transact 144.01 Million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 910.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOSY is trading 910.1% off suggested target high and 910.1% from its likely low.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.6% before falling -31.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 92% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

MoSys, Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.47% of the shares at 33.78% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 99.24 Thousand shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.91 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 92.16 Thousand shares, or about 2.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $131.78 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,086 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.42 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 813, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.16 Thousand.

