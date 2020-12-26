Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares stood at 341,485 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.8, to imply a decline of -2.86% or -$0.79 in intraday trading. The MRSN share’s 52-week high remains $28.2, putting it -5.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 1.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 826.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRSN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside on the day, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.20 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and 5.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 367.71%. Short interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw shorts transact 7.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.33, implying an increase of 5.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRSN is trading 23.13% off suggested target high and -25.37% from its likely low.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) shares are +19.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.62% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.9% this quarter before jumping 8.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -97.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $200Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $530Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42Million and $11Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 376.2% before jumping 4718.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 76.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.18% of the shares at 99.41% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.25 Million shares (or 10.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.8 Million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $126.62 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2,141,356 shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about $31.63 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored