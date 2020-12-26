Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)’s traded shares stood at 114,973 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.79, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The MERC share’s 52-week high remains $13.44, putting it -37.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.77. The company has a valuation of $644.85 Million, with an average of 340.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mercer International Inc. (MERC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MERC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside on the day, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.64 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 7.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.32%, and 13.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.41%. Short interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) saw shorts transact 799.24 Million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.1, implying an increase of 3.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MERC is trading 22.57% off suggested target high and -18.28% from its likely low.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mercer International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) shares are +29.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.5% against -20.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.3% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -14% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $375.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $384.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $331.17 Million and $350.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.3% before jumping 9.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -107.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.73% annually.

MERC Dividends

Mercer International Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 11, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mercer International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 2.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.26%.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)’s Major holders

Mercer International Inc. insiders hold 43.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.37% of the shares at 90.72% float percentage. In total, 156 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.48 Million shares (or 25.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with 6.5 Million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $42.88 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mercer International Inc. (MERC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,511,766 shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 Million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $9.59 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored