Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s traded shares stood at 180,880 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.19, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MDLY share’s 52-week high remains $33, putting it -358.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.8. The company has a valuation of $24.04 Million, with an average of 175.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside on the day, Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.15- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 11.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.13%, and -4.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.71%. Short interest in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) saw shorts transact 17.35 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 317.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDLY is trading 317.25% off suggested target high and 317.25% from its likely low.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -27.8% before falling -22% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.01% annually.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Major holders

Medley Management Inc. insiders hold 6.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.63% of the shares at 18.93% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Financial Group Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 57.91 Thousand shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $337.04 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.95 Thousand shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $57.88 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,386 shares. This is just over 0.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.35 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $21.59 Thousand.

