Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s traded shares stood at 333,896 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.65, to imply an increase of 10.19% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The MDNA share’s 52-week high remains $5.32, putting it -14.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $228.9 Million, with an average of 324.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

After registering a 10.19% upside on the day, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.78- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.37%, and 22.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.85%. Short interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw shorts transact 47.13 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.12, implying an increase of 96.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.84 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDNA is trading 158.06% off suggested target high and 47.1% from its likely low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 33.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.1% of the shares at 6.14% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1Million shares (or 2.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with 248.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.03 Million.

.

