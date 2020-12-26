Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares stood at 621,620 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply an increase of 0.5% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MRIN share’s 52-week high remains $5.7, putting it -180.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $18.3 Million, with an average of 827.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

After registering a 0.5% upside on the day, Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.35- this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 13.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.64%, and -9.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.1%. Short interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw shorts transact 118.35 Million shares and set a 20.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 589.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRIN is trading 589.66% off suggested target high and 589.66% from its likely low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 72.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Marin Software Incorporated insiders hold 4.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.45% of the shares at 22.54% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 405.01 Thousand shares (or 7.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $538.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 194.11 Thousand shares, or about 3.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $258.17 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 41,968 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.82 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $39.9 Thousand.

