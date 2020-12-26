Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s traded shares stood at 144,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.53, to imply a decline of -2.06% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The LEGN share’s 52-week high remains $43.24, putting it -46.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.64. The company has a valuation of $3.82 Billion, with an average of 375.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 260.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

After registering a -2.06% downside on the day, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.95 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.09%, and 4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.19%. Short interest in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.67, implying an increase of 71.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEGN is trading 86.25% off suggested target high and 59.16% from its likely low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Legend Biotech Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.71% of the shares at 18.71% float percentage. In total, 72 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.33 Million shares (or 18.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.83 Million shares, or about 15.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $87.23 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Emerging Markets Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,384,007 shares. This is just over 7.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 936.78 Thousand, or 5.08% of the shares, all valued at about $28.92 Million.

