ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s traded shares stood at 152,911 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply a decline of -2.39% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The IO share’s 52-week high remains $9.09, putting it -271.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $36.73 Million, with an average of 303.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 449.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

After registering a -2.39% downside on the day, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.59- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.92%, and 20.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.77%. Short interest in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) saw shorts transact 1.09 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.83, implying an increase of 15.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IO is trading 63.27% off suggested target high and -59.18% from its likely low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ION Geophysical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares are +8.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -7.08% against -46.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.7% this quarter before falling -156.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -29.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $28.44 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.71 Million and $56.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.4% before falling -52.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

ION Geophysical Corporation insiders hold 28.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.63% of the shares at 49.75% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.05 Million shares (or 7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 454.3 Thousand shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $681.44 Thousand.

We also have Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 300,000 shares. This is just over 2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $450Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 295.67 Thousand, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $443.51 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored