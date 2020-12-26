IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s traded shares stood at 128,304 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $89.51, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $3.79 in intraday trading. The IGMS share’s 52-week high remains $133, putting it -48.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.55. The company has a valuation of $2.86 Billion, with an average of 389.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 318.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IGMS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside on the day, IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $90.91 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.54%, and 42.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 134.57%. Short interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw shorts transact 2.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.89, implying a decline of -1.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $101 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGMS is trading 12.84% off suggested target high and -16.21% from its likely low.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

IGM Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 43.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.53% of the shares at 103.3% float percentage. In total, 139 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.43 Million shares (or 14.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.14 Million shares, or about 12.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $232.09 Million.

We also have ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ACAP Strategic Fund holds roughly 412,062 shares. This is just over 1.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 332.07 Thousand, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about $24.51 Million.

