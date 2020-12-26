Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s traded shares stood at 626,898 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply a decline of -1.83% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HDSN share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -65.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $45.65 Million, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 633.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HDSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside on the day, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.17 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.93%, and -2.73% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 9.46%. Short interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw shorts transact 1.01 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 40.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HDSN is trading 40.19% off suggested target high and 40.19% from its likely low.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudson Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) shares are +9.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.29% against -11.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64% this quarter before jumping 71.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $24.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.75 Million and $36.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.6% before falling -1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 53.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 24.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.13% of the shares at 50.57% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 9.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.85 Million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.42 Million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2,357,585 shares. This is just over 5.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 872.56 Thousand, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $1Million.

