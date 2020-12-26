HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s traded shares stood at 399,530 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.81, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HPR share’s 52-week high remains $99, putting it -815.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.8. The company has a valuation of $46.54 Million, with an average of 291Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), translating to a mean rating of 5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.28.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside on the day, HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.64 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 7.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.37%, and 27.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.21%. Short interest in HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) saw shorts transact 1.39 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.6, implying an increase of 72.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.8 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPR is trading 362.53% off suggested target high and -74.1% from its likely low.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HighPoint Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) shares are -31.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -167.5% against -32.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.8% this quarter before jumping 63.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -45% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $121.81 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -51.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -200% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31% annually.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

HighPoint Resources Corporation insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.56% of the shares at 61.95% float percentage. In total, 66 institutions holds shares in the company, led by G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2Million shares (or 46.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 119.2 Thousand shares, or about 2.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.37 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33,993 shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $390.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.17 Thousand, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about $381.47 Thousand.

