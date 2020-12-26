Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s traded shares stood at 241,571 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HAPP share’s 52-week high remains $6.1, putting it -233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $47.4 Million, with an average of 1.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 620.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HAPP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside on the day, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.89 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.08%, and -7.11% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -59.82%. Short interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw shorts transact 130.57 Million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 473.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAPP is trading 473.77% off suggested target high and 473.77% from its likely low.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -34.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Happiness Biotech Group Limited insiders hold 63.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.01% of the shares at 5.44% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 261.67 Thousand shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $463.15 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 88.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $157.47 Thousand.

