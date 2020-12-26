Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s traded shares stood at 544,771 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.92, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The UNM share’s 52-week high remains $30.57, putting it -39.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.58. The company has a valuation of $4.46 Billion, with an average of 3.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Unum Group (UNM), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UNM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Unum Group (UNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.19 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.95%, and -7.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -24.83%. Short interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw shorts transact 6.93 Million shares and set a 2.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.55, implying a decline of -1.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNM is trading 36.86% off suggested target high and -22.45% from its likely low.

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unum Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unum Group (UNM) shares are +41.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -7.92% against -12%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.2% this quarter before falling -9.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.98 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.98 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.03 Billion and $2.87 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.6% before jumping 3.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 120.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.21% annually.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unum Group has a forward dividend ratio of 1.14, with the share yield ticking at 5.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.08%.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Unum Group insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.72% of the shares at 92.45% float percentage. In total, 613 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.96 Million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $420.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.28 Million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $307.71 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unum Group (UNM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 14,250,749 shares. This is just over 7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $245.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.18 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $87.19 Million.

