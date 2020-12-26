Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s traded shares stood at 326,483 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.1, to imply an increase of 3.88% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The RRGB share’s 52-week high remains $37.29, putting it -85.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.04. The company has a valuation of $312.39 Million, with an average of 503.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 589.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RRGB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

After registering a 3.88% upside on the day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.65 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.66%, and -6.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.13%. Short interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw shorts transact 2.27 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.4, implying a decline of -28.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRGB is trading -25.37% off suggested target high and -30.35% from its likely low.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares are +108.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1687.1% against -5.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -86.1% this quarter before jumping 91.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -30.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $245.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $335.14 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $302.94 Million and $306.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.9% before jumping 9.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -23.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.89% of the shares at 105.02% float percentage. In total, 160 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.89 Million shares (or 18.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.26 Million shares, or about 14.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $29.74 Million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,420,000 shares. This is just over 9.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 987.64 Thousand, or 6.35% of the shares, all valued at about $19.86 Million.

