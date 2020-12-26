IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s traded shares stood at 326,252 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ITP share’s 52-week high remains $1.39, putting it -139.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $15.99 Million, with an average of 823.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside on the day, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.73 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 20.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.25%, and -14.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -38.56%. Short interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) saw shorts transact 784.72 Million shares and set a 344.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 762.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITP is trading 762.07% off suggested target high and 762.07% from its likely low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 120.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Major holders

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. insiders hold 19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.21% of the shares at 2.73% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 403.06 Thousand shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $197.74 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 147Thousand shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $72.12 Thousand.

