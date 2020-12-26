Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)’s traded shares stood at 250,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.3, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The FSP share’s 52-week high remains $8.85, putting it -105.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.34. The company has a valuation of $461.51 Million, with an average of 671.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside on the day, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.80- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -15.85% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -49.77%. Short interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) saw shorts transact 3.02 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Franklin Street Properties Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares are -10.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against -3.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -200% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.58 Million and $62.98 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8% before jumping 0.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -50.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 8.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.54%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)’s Major holders

Franklin Street Properties Corp. insiders hold 9.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.8% of the shares at 91.22% float percentage. In total, 266 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.69 Million shares (or 16.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.07 Million shares, or about 14.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $55.17 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,139,228 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.19 Million, or 4.84% of the shares, all valued at about $21.82 Million.

