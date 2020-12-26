CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s traded shares stood at 364,995 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.8, to imply a decline of -2.78% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CTK share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -166.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $171.41 Million, with an average of 605.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 89.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside on the day, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.36- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.15%, and -48.15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -43.43%. Short interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw shorts transact 18.09 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 78.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTK is trading 78.57% off suggested target high and 78.57% from its likely low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares are -59.39% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -210% this quarter before falling -128.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 180.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $154.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.98 Million and $85.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.5% before jumping 84.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -466.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 4.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.37% of the shares at 1.43% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.12 Million shares (or 48.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC China Holding Ltd with 416Thousand shares, or about 9.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.03 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Voya International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 9,944 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.32 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $10.31 Thousand.

