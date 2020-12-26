Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s traded shares stood at 184,740 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FTK share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -41.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $160.08 Million, with an average of 460.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside on the day, Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.27- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.79%, and -4.78% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 9.5%. Short interest in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw shorts transact 3.25 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying a decline of -31.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTK is trading -31.51% off suggested target high and -31.51% from its likely low.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -3.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Flotek Industries, Inc. insiders hold 9.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.54% of the shares at 51.32% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newtyn Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.92 Million shares (or 6.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.2 Million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.67 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,892,315 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 944.91 Thousand, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $2.34 Million.

